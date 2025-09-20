Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Etsy from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $76.00 price target on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Etsy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of ETSY opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.77. Etsy has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.16 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 11,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $708,398.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,944.99. This trade represents a 20.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $406,871.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,209.36. This represents a 29.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,482 shares of company stock worth $23,680,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at $719,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at $1,346,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at $4,020,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 35.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

