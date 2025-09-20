Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Down 20.4% in August

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 270,200 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.9 days.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIFZF. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.