Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,479,743. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $222.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

