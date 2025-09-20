Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

NASDAQ XPON opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.19. Expion360 has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $22.81.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 427.62% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Expion360 will post -21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

