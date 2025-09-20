Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FNMA. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fannie Mae in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Fannie Mae to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fannie Mae in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fannie Mae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
