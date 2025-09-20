Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fanuc Corp. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.59 and traded as high as $14.25. Fanuc shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 233,399 shares traded.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Fanuc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fanuc has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Fanuc had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fanuc Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FANUC Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

