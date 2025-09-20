Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $1.95. Farmer Brothers shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 191,340 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Farmer Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get Farmer Brothers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Farmer Brothers

Farmer Brothers Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $85.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.66 million. Farmer Brothers had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmer Brothers Company will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmer Brothers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Farmer Brothers in the second quarter worth $685,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Farmer Brothers in the first quarter worth $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farmer Brothers by 253.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Farmer Brothers by 210.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.