Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $491.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.87.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 127.59% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2,102.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

