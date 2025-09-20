Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Farmland Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $491.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.87.
Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 127.59% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
