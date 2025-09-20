Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Federal Screw Works stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.97. Federal Screw Works has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter.

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry.

