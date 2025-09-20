Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 565,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,907,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Femasys from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Femasys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Femasys Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -2.64.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 713.74% and a negative net margin of 1,113.72%.The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Femasys Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEMY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Femasys by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Femasys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 270,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

