Ferguson plc $FERG Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,953,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,932,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,718,000 after acquiring an additional 205,531 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $243.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

