Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Ferrari by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.67.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $479.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $477.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.65. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $391.54 and a 12-month high of $519.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. Research analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

