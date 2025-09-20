Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF $FCOM Stock Position Raised by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.