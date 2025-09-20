Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 87.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 22.30, a quick ratio of 22.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 42,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $420,478.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 295,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,162.71. This trade represents a 12.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $100,501.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,513.99. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,206. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

