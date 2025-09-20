Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 9,504 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $4,013,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 91.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 300,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $1,889,000. Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,955,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 244,793 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $1,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FSCO stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

The company also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0678 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,040.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.