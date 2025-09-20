Financial Analysis: Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) versus Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) and Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Birkenstock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Yue Yuen Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Birkenstock and Yue Yuen Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birkenstock 15.21% 11.52% 6.27% Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Birkenstock has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yue Yuen Industrial has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Birkenstock and Yue Yuen Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birkenstock 0 0 14 1 3.07 Yue Yuen Industrial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Birkenstock presently has a consensus price target of $68.38, indicating a potential upside of 43.88%. Given Birkenstock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Birkenstock is more favorable than Yue Yuen Industrial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Birkenstock and Yue Yuen Industrial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birkenstock $1.96 billion 4.56 $207.85 million $1.80 26.41 Yue Yuen Industrial $8.18 billion 0.35 $392.42 million N/A N/A

Yue Yuen Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Birkenstock.

Summary

Birkenstock beats Yue Yuen Industrial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally. Birkenstock Holding plc was founded in 1774 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Birkenstock Holding plc is a subsidiary of BK LC Lux MidCo S.à r.l.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland. It retails sportswear, outdoor, and leisure products; and operates a sport service platform, which includes events, venues, media, broadcasting, shopping, activities, registration, ticketing, and other sports-related services online and offline for event sponsorship, promotions, sports center operations, and design services. In addition, the company provides commercial spaces to retailers and distributors; and corporate management consultation services. Further, it trades in footwear. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.