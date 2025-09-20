Financial Analysis: Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) & Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU)

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) and Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and Life Time Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality 0 0 3 0 3.00 Life Time Group 0 5 8 0 2.62

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential downside of 18.90%. Life Time Group has a consensus price target of $35.92, indicating a potential upside of 28.83%. Given Life Time Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Life Time Group is more favorable than Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality $366.49 million 2.82 $368.54 million $11.55 3.17 Life Time Group $2.62 billion 2.34 $156.24 million $1.02 27.34

This table compares Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and Life Time Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Life Time Group. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Time Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Time Group has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Life Time Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Life Time Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and Life Time Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality 51.67% 21.30% 11.41% Life Time Group 8.03% 9.05% 3.33%

Summary

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality beats Life Time Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Spiro segment is an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibitions segment is a global exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Life Time Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas. The company also offers fitness floors with equipment, locker rooms, group fitness studios, indoor and outdoor pools, bistros, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball courts, LifeSpa, LifeCafe, and childcare and Kids Academy learning spaces. In addition, its Life Time Digital provides live streaming fitness classes, remote goal-based personal training, nutrition and weight loss support, curated award-winning health, and fitness and wellness content. The company is also involved in media activities, conducting athletic events, and provision of related services. It operates various centers, including ground leases. The company was formerly known as LTF Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. in June 21, 2021. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.