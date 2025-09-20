Financial Analysis: Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) versus Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Free Report) and Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arc Resources has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Paradigm Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Arc Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Arc Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Arc Resources 30.77% 18.83% 11.47%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Arc Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas and Arc Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Arc Resources 0 0 4 1 3.20

Given Paradigm Oil and Gas’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Paradigm Oil and Gas is more favorable than Arc Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Arc Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A Arc Resources $2.98 billion 3.51 $820.37 million $1.82 9.87

Arc Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Summary

Arc Resources beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

About Arc Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.