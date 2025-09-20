Financial Comparison: DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and Ethema Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DocGo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo -4.20% -3.26% -2.24% Ethema Health -1.03% N/A -0.51%

Risk & Volatility

DocGo has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethema Health has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 3 2 0 2.40 Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DocGo and Ethema Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

DocGo currently has a consensus target price of $3.24, suggesting a potential upside of 123.28%. Given DocGo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of DocGo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.8% of Ethema Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DocGo and Ethema Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $616.55 million 0.23 $19.99 million ($0.19) -7.63 Ethema Health $6.02 million 0.26 -$2.06 million N/A N/A

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health.

About DocGo

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home, offices, and other locations; event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts; and total care management solutions comprising healthcare services and ancillary services, such as shelter. DocGo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ethema Health

(Get Free Report)

Ethema Health Corporation operates behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. It offers rehabilitation services. The company was formerly known as GreeneStone Healthcare Corporation and changed its name to Ethema Health Corporation in April 2017. Ethema Health Corporation is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.