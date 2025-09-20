Financial Contrast: Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -362.07% -299.10% Nuwellis -176.45% -1,424.01% -187.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bluejay Diagnostics and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nuwellis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Nuwellis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 8.70 -$7.72 million ($125.15) -0.01 Nuwellis $8.74 million 0.36 -$11.16 million ($35.36) -0.10

Bluejay Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats Nuwellis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors in Austria, Belarus, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

