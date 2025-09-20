Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires 4,720 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $2,039,196,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30,456.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,020,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,147 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,744.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,327 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,406 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $247.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.97. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $235.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

