Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires 690 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $277,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 277,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $336.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

