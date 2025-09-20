Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires New Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 340.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.11.

Shares of CYBR opened at $490.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.59 and a beta of 1.03. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $269.00 and a 1-year high of $492.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

