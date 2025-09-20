Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires New Position in Avista Corporation $AVA

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 252.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Avista

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,196.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,227.68. The trade was a 14.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox acquired 3,671 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $130,504.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,108.95. This trade represents a 58.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. Avista Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.06 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 9.13%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.29%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

