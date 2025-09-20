Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires New Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $222.29 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $223.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.12 and a 200-day moving average of $195.01. The company has a market capitalization of $392.69 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
