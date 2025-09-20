Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys New Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,401 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 645,968 shares in the company, valued at $66,993,341.28. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,107 shares of company stock worth $13,183,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.2%

WMT opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $95.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.03.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

