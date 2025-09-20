Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $13.02 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after acquiring an additional 208,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,544,000 after acquiring an additional 491,894 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7%

PEP opened at $141.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

