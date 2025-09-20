Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $98,000 in APi Group Corporation $APG

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in APi Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,911,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,632 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,783 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 479,614.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,685 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,802,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,268 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,521,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,554 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on APG. Wall Street Zen upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. APi Group Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.35 and a beta of 1.61.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.35%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,346,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,348,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,873,598.23. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $41,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,868,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,254,885.60. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,789,843 shares of company stock worth $62,262,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

