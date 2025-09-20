Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New $150,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,361,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.5% during the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,222.10. This trade represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $951.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $867.16 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $957.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $972.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.50%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

