Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in Invitation Home $INVH

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,152,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,870,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,743,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 4,762.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,656,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 24.6% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,456,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,244 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Home Trading Up 0.3%

INVH opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.47.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

