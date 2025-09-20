Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases Shares of 1,155 Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 31.7% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 68.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.1% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $384,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,080. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $119,763.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,309.78. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,818 shares of company stock worth $1,048,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Five Below from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $105.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays set a $135.00 target price on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.55.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $151.99 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $155.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.55 and its 200 day moving average is $111.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

