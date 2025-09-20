Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $1.20 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 18.4% during the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Dbs Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.70.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. This trade represents a 40.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $426.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.15. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

