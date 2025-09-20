Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $147,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $7,281,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.44.

In related news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total transaction of $3,551,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,249.60. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $169,600.46. This trade represents a 89.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $656.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $614.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $688.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

