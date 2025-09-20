Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $153,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 83.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,473,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 670,774 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 50.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after buying an additional 445,586 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 69.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,063,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after buying an additional 435,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,918,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $3,845,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

