Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,155.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 414.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 19,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $837,974.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,598,775 shares in the company, valued at $240,411,398.50. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $228,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 224,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,395.32. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,169 shares of company stock worth $4,292,798 over the last ninety days. 13.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intapp Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ INTA opened at $44.54 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.58, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

