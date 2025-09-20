Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 83,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 484.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.87. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

