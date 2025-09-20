First Business Financial Services, Inc. $FBIZ Stock Position Lifted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ralph R. Kauten bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,336.80. The trade was a 50.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason R. Graham bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $47,870.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,141.40. This trade represents a 45.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.72.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

