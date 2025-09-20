First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FHN. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.34.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,634.75. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 462,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,072.50. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,663 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 947,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 739,679 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.