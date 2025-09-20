First International Bank & Trust Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

First International Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.4% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Apple by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 36,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 465,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $95,458,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,524,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 929,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $190,784,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $245.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.42. The company has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Phillip Securities downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.74.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

