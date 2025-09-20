First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 152,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR opened at $95.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $95.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

