Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after BTIG Research upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research now has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Approximately 723,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 724,355 shares.The stock last traded at $27.86 and had previously closed at $25.21.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FVRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Fiverr International Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 192,534 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Fiverr International by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fiverr International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 147,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Fiverr International by 5,825.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $957.64 million, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Fiverr International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.34%.The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiverr International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

