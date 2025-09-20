Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after BTIG Research upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research now has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Approximately 723,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 724,355 shares.The stock last traded at $27.86 and had previously closed at $25.21.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FVRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.
View Our Latest Research Report on Fiverr International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International
Fiverr International Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $957.64 million, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.35.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Fiverr International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.34%.The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiverr International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fiverr International
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.