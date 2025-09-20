Focus Financial Network Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,842 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 8,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 52,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,704. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.54.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $254.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.36 and a 200 day moving average of $180.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $256.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

