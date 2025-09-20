Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Receives $10.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.6667.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3%
Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The company has a market cap of $283.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.05. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $10.25.
Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
