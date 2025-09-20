Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Fonar Trading Down 2.4%

FONR opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. Fonar has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Fonar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 406,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fonar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 83,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fonar by 16.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Fonar by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fonar during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Fonar Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

