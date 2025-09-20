Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Forafric Global Stock Up 1.9%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

Forafric Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.