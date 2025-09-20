Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $804,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,725,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

View Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Up 4.0%

FTNT opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.