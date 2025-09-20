Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 77,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 71,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Fortitude Gold Stock Up 2.1%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

