Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $8.24. Fortuna Mining shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 31,706,092 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. Wall Street Zen cut Fortuna Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fortuna Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut Fortuna Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Fortuna Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Fortuna Mining had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortuna Mining by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Mining in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fortuna Mining by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 123,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortuna Mining by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 68,350 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Fortuna Mining in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

