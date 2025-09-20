Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Freightcar America Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $9.10 on Friday. Freightcar America has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $174.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91.
Insider Transactions at Freightcar America
In other news, insider Celia Perez sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $68,565.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,300.34. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Freightcar America
About Freightcar America
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.
