Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 381,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 470,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FECCF opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 374.0%. This is a boost from Frontera Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

